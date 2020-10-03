St. Paul’s upsets Destrehan to start 2020 season

The Wildcats reached the 2019 Class 5A Championship Game but got off to the wrong start this season thanks to an opportunistic Wolves team. St. Paul’s led 17-14 after a Ben Knobloch touchdown run then forced and recovered a fumble on a kickoff return to set up a field goal. It was the Wolves' special teams unit that capped off the scoring as they chased down Destrehan’s punter to force a safety and make the score, 22-14.