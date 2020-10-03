Teen riding bicycle struck and killed in Lafourche Parish

LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) -A 17-year-old riding a bicycle was struck and killed Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
A spokesman for LSP says the crash happened around 7 p.m. on LA 308 just south of Linda Street.
The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Michael Guidry of Lockport.
The preliminary investigation revealed Guidry was traveling on the shoulder of LA 308 on a bicycle. Guidry attempted to cross LA 308 as a 2001 GMC Sierra was approaching while exiting a curve in the roadway. The driver took evasive actions in an attempt to avoid the collision, but was unsuccessful.
Guidry was struck and ejected from his bicycle. The bicycle remained in the roadway and it was struck a second time by a 2017 Nissan Versa.
Guidry suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. Neither of the drivers were injured and they were both properly restrained.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Guidry and a toxicology report is pending.
Both drivers submitted breath samples showing no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.
