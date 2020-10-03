Vandy only allows ‘select’ few students into stadium against LSU but there’s a unique way to watch it LIVE

NASHVILLE (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will once again get the chance to show they can live up to the hype and expectations that come from winning a national championship.
They traveled to Nashville on Friday to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday and some people have found a “different” way to see the Tigers play.
LSU fans took over Vanderbilt Stadium last year but that won’t happen this season. The few people getting in are a few Vanderbilt students, but for some reason, if you’re in Nashville and looking for a place to watch the game away from a sports bar or even a television, the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University says it is the only ticket in town.
You can book a room, open the curtains, and it’s like your own personal suite (once you order the room service) because you have a perfect view of the stadium. Hotel officials reported prices vary, starting at $199, depending on your view. There is HIGH speculation it may cost people more than that.
It’s certainly a unique way to watch an LSU football game. The 20th-ranked Tigers will face their first road test of 2020.
Who are those “select” Vanderbilt students allowed to get into the stadium for the game?
One said he is so pumped about seeing the game ... and then added the Commodores are going to get crushed.
That same student and a couple of others either “couldn’t tell” us or had “no idea” who the head football coach is at Vanderbilt. Fortunately, there were some students who knew it is Derek Mason.
The students did know about former quarterback Jay Cutler, who was a first round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2006 NFL draft.
A couple of those Vanderbilt students also think the Commodores have a shot against the reigning national champion LSU Tigers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be shown on SEC Network.
