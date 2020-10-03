Zack: A perfect first weekend of October

All eyes are flipping back to the tropics as we do have some activity starting to pick back up. Tropical Storm Gamma is nearing a landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula today and will likely slowly meander over the far southern Gulf/Yucatan area for the next several days. There really isn’t much concern from this storm as the pattern over us is blocking any type of movement north. Another system located over the Caribbean has a medium chance of development as it moves in right behind Gamma. This could be something to watch into next week but the overall concern level remains low.