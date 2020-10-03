Zack: A perfect first weekend of October

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The first weekend of October in 2019 we were treated to a heat wave as highs soared into the 90s, this year we will be treated to a perfect weekend of weather.
Lots of sunshine and that good feeling air will be the story both Saturday and Sunday as high pressure remains in control of our weather. After cool starts in the morning, the afternoon hours will be quite pleasant with highs on Saturday topping out in the upper 70s then trending a bit warmer into the low 80s on Sunday. Rain chances this weekend...ZERO.
This nice weather will stick around into the first half of next week but changes are coming as we work through the week. Slowly our temperatures will rebound back into the mid 80s and the humidity will start to build back in. This will bring back more of that uncomfortable feel and well it will feel more like late summer rather than October. Although we do get the humidity back, rain chances look relatively low until maybe late in the week.
All eyes are flipping back to the tropics as we do have some activity starting to pick back up. Tropical Storm Gamma is nearing a landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula today and will likely slowly meander over the far southern Gulf/Yucatan area for the next several days. There really isn’t much concern from this storm as the pattern over us is blocking any type of movement north. Another system located over the Caribbean has a medium chance of development as it moves in right behind Gamma. This could be something to watch into next week but the overall concern level remains low.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.