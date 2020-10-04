Bengals celebrate first win of the season 33-25 against Jaguars

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Joe Mixon scored three touchdowns and Joe Burrow won his first game as an NFL quarterback as the Bengals defeated Jacksonville 33-25 at Paul Brown Stadium.
The three touchdowns are a career high for Mixon, who also finished with 181 total yards.
Burrow, who set an NFL record with his third consecutive 300 yard passing game, finished with 300 yards passing and a touchdown. After being sacked an NFL high 14 times in the first three games, the offensive line did not allow a sack against the Jaguars.
In the first game fans were allowed at Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals announced a limited attendance of 6,243.
The Bengals improve to 1-2-1 on the season and play at Baltimore next Sunday.
