The Extra Point: Start or sit Week 4

It’s been a rather quiet for Landry and just about every other pass-catcher in Kevin Stefanski’s offense that’s build around running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But if there’s ever a week to insert a Browns receiver back into the lineup, the time is now. If Dallas forces Cleveland to keep pace in a high-scoring game, that could alter the game plan and mean Baker Mayfield needs to air it out a bit more. That game script should help Landry have a more productive afternoon. Not to mention, the Cowboys have allowed a league-high nine touchdown passes.