The Extra Point: Start or sit Week 4

It’s been a week unlike any other week with multiple NFL games postponed, and the fantasy football implications must be considered as well.
It’s more important than ever to make the right decisions on who to start or sit to make every roster spot count.
START:
WR Tyler Boyd, Bengals
First of all, the match-up against Miami is too good to sit him. But if you need any more reason, consider the fact that he had 13 targets from Joe Burrow last week. With his quarterback looking his way more and more, Boyd is a must-play on a team that’s going to be throwing the ball quite often.
I’d also suggest starting Burrow, and maybe even Tee Higgins, if you’re really in need due to a depleted roster.
WR Jarvis Landry, Browns
It’s been a rather quiet for Landry and just about every other pass-catcher in Kevin Stefanski’s offense that’s build around running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But if there’s ever a week to insert a Browns receiver back into the lineup, the time is now. If Dallas forces Cleveland to keep pace in a high-scoring game, that could alter the game plan and mean Baker Mayfield needs to air it out a bit more. That game script should help Landry have a more productive afternoon. Not to mention, the Cowboys have allowed a league-high nine touchdown passes.
WR Devante Parker, Dolphins
It’s a similar story for Parker. Against a Seahawks team that’s been lighting up scoreboards, Miami will be forced to try to score in bunches. But especially working in Parker’s favor is Seattle’s awful secondary. They’re allowing 431 passing yards per game, which is the most in the league.
SIT:
Bears receivers not named Allen Robinson
That’s the only way I know how to put it. Chicago’s match-up against the Colts doesn’t bode well for anyone on their offense, but especially for a group of wide receivers that’s been wildly inconsistent besides Robinson. The Colts are allowing just 132 passing yards per game and in three games have only given up four passing touchdowns. I don’t see Nick Foles turning those numbers around.
RB Joshua Kelley, Chargers
He’s been quite the surprise waiver wire pick-up so far this season, but this isn’t the week to test your luck with Kelley. The Bucs have one of the best run fronts in the league, and that could mean a game plan that sees more passes headed to Kelley’s backfield partner Austin Ekeler. Not to mention, Ekeler already started to step back into his pass-catching role that we’re used to seeing a week ago.
WR Darius Slayton, Giants
He’s likely to matched up with Rams corner Jalen Ramsey, which is far from favorable. Quite frankly, I’d sit most Giants players this week and every week until they prove they’re competent enough to provide fantasy value once again.
