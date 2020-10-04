Former Gov. Mike Foster dies; remembered as a champion for education

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former Louisiana Governor Murphy J. “Mike” Foster, Jr. has died at the age of 90. Foster was placed into hospice care last week and passed away at his home. His wife, Alice Foster issued the following statement:
“Our family and I are saddened to announce that after 90 remarkable years, my dear husband has passed,” said Mrs. Foster. “Our family will miss him dearly.”
On January 8, 1996, a bitterly cold day, Foster was sworn in as Louisiana’s 53rd governor at the old State Capitol building. Foster’s path to the state’s highest office started in 1987 when he ran for a seat in the legislature and won.
Former State Sen. President John Alario who worked with Foster in the legislature remembered the former governor as someone who was being very cordial.
“Well, Mike Foster was a very easy guy to work with. He had come up through the ranks, he served two terms as a state senator, so he understood very much the workings of the legislature and the players that were there. He was a very accessible guy,” said Alario.
Foster assumed the governorship as a Republican, but his political journey did not start there. Up until his run for governor, Foster was a Democrat.
Roger Villere was chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party for many years and worked with Foster.
“One of the first times I met him when he was writing articles, short articles to put in newspapers,” said Villere. “People started sending me copies of it, saying this gentleman is writing some really good ideas but he’s a Democrat, well, you know we can’t support him, we’re not going to support a Democrat.”
But the political winds in Louisiana were shifting and so did Foster.
“So, at 64 years old he switched to Republican and ran for governor as a Republican. He beat Cleo Fields, he got 64 percent of the vote and was elected governor,” said Villere.
Foster left the governorship in 2004 after serving two terms in office.
“He was a solid governor for Louisiana, wasn’t as conservative as I am but I think he at his time and place, you know, did a great job for the state of Louisiana,” stated Villere.
Before entering politics in the late 1980s. Foster, a Shreveport native, had already achieved wealth as a businessman.
Alario, former dean of the legislature whose nearly 50-year tenure as a state lawmaker and legislative leader ended in January of this year, said Foster assembled a good team to help him reach his goals. Alario served as both Senate President and House Speaker before term-limits caused him to retire and was considered an expert on the budget.
“He surrounded himself with some very talented people to help him get his job done and he consolidated offices in Baton Rouge. We had different agencies scattered all over the place, we were paying enormous rents. We now have them kind of consolidated near the downtown area in Baton Rouge. Most of those buildings are almost finished being paid off," said Alario.
He and Villere said Foster’s work to improve public education are cemented in a significant way in his legacy.
“I think Mike’s championing of all education was probably the thing that sticks out the most with me, working with him not only for elementary and secondary education, but he was a big proponent for higher education and did his best to try to make sure there was adequate funding. I also recall Mike kind of spearheading the start of the community college system as we know it now starting with the Bossier Community College up in the Shreveport area,” said Alario.
“He promoted education,” said Villere.
Foster also worked to change the state’s business climate.
“I think probably one of his major accomplishments, and actually started when he was a state senator working with the Workmen’s Comp Program he kind of revitalized that, was into tort reform, make sure that businesses weren’t sued unnecessarily or for tremendous amounts of money and set some standards for that,” said Alario. “I probably think that would be one of his major accomplishments for helping business, the Workforce Development Program as we know it now is very successful and is doing a good job.”
“He was very business-friendly. He tried to bring business to the state of Louisiana to get jobs,” Villere said.
But Foster would generate national headlines and in-state controversy after he signed an executive order early in his governorship to curtail affirmative action at the state level. That nearly caused the popular Essence Festival to abandon New Orleans. Essence Founder Ed Lewis spoke of that in 2019 when talking about the longevity of the festival.
“In fact, in 1996 we almost didn’t come back,” Lewis said.
“That was a stance that he took, and I know a lot of people didn’t agree with him on that,” Villere said.
While Foster’s time in office was largely scandal-free, he was fined while in office by the state ethics board for failing to disclose that his campaigned purchased mailing lists from Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.
Villere and Alario said when not doing the state’s business Foster indulged his affinity for the outdoors.
“A great fan of being on the open road and being out and he’d get on his motorcycle and have the state police following him,” said Villere.
Alario recalled dinners at the governor’s mansion with Foster.
“Mike certainly liked to fish and hunt and sometimes would bring the ducks and the fish and all to the mansion and invite us over to have dinner with him in a very relaxed atmosphere. Even when we were doing official business, I always found Mike to be a very relaxed guy,” said Alario.
Alario said Foster knew how to navigate around partisanship.
“He was willing always to listen to your side of the story and try to find that common compromise. Unfortunately, as it is today where people get so partisan and want to move one way or the other I think Mike kind of was a guy that grew up through the times of a real Democracy where you listen to the other side,” said Alario.
Villere said he and Foster became close over the years.
“Every time I’d be in the Franklin area I would stop and visit with him and so we became great friends. He believed in the state of Louisiana, he loved the state of Louisiana,” said Villere. “He helped me build the Republican Party in Louisiana.”
And while Foster got around to politics later than some, some might say it was always in his blood.
“On his dad’s side, his grandfather, Murphy Foster, the same name had been governor of Louisiana back in the 1800s and we used to tease one another because my grandfather had been governor in early 1800s in 1816 and so I always teased him, I said well my grandfather was governor before your grandfather,” said Villere.
