Former Gov. Mike Foster dies; remembered as a champion for education

“I think Mike’s championing of all education was probably the thing that sticks out the most with me, working with him not only for elementary and secondary education, but he was a big proponent for higher education and did his best to try to make sure there was adequate funding. I also recall Mike kind of spearheading the start of the community college system as we know it now starting with the Bossier Community College up in the Shreveport area,” said Alario.