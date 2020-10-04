Karr wins big in opener over rival Warren Easton

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sophomore quarterback A.J. Samuel racked up four touchdown passes to help steer Karr to a victory over rival Warren Easton, 45-20.
Leonard Kelly was the starter at quarterback for the Cougars in 2018-19 (both state title wins), but now Samuel is at the controls.
Samuel connected with Yarun McMath, Khamani Simmons, Destyn Hill, and Dany’e Brooks for touchdowns.
Karr owns four state titles in a row. The Cougars beat Easton in two of those last three state title games.
