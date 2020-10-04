LDH: Nearly 900 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

“We have seen some improvement in decreased COVID-like illness, new COVID cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, as our strong mitigation measures are working. That said, I want the people of Louisiana to know that moving into Phase 3 does not mean that COVID is no longer a problem for us because in fact it is. That’s why it is incumbent upon all Louisianans to follow the guidance, wear their masks and avoid going out when they are showing symptoms,” Gov. Edwards said. “We all want to see a return to normalcy, but it is going to take all of us working together to get us there."