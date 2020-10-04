LDH: Nearly 900 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 168,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, October 4, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.
- 168,294 total cases (878 new cases)
- 5,387 deaths (32 additional deaths)
- 518 patients in the hospital
- 68 patients on ventilators
- 154,163 patients recovered (As of Sept. 28)
The City of New Orleans has moved into a gradual version of Phase 3 in its continued efforts to reopen the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase 3, priority 1 includes the following guidelines:
- Allowed to open at 75% capacity with social distancing Beauty salons, barber shops, and nail salons Libraries Museums, zoos, aquariums Office buildings and businesses Restaurants Shopping malls and retail stores Tattoo, massage, and esthetician services
- Alcohol Sales Bars allowed to sell to-go drinks from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Package liquor sales in the French Quarter limited to 8 a.m. through 11 p.m.
- Gathering Sizes Indoor: 50 people Outdoor: 100 people
Bars will be allowed to sell to-go drinks between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Gov. John Bel Edwards' Phase 3 order limits the hours of alcohol sales for on-site consumption at restaurants and bars.
Click here to read the updated Phase 3 order.
“We have seen some improvement in decreased COVID-like illness, new COVID cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, as our strong mitigation measures are working. That said, I want the people of Louisiana to know that moving into Phase 3 does not mean that COVID is no longer a problem for us because in fact it is. That’s why it is incumbent upon all Louisianans to follow the guidance, wear their masks and avoid going out when they are showing symptoms,” Gov. Edwards said. “We all want to see a return to normalcy, but it is going to take all of us working together to get us there."
Indoor social gatherings, like weddings or receptions, will be limited to the lesser of 250 people or 50 percent capacity of the facility. Outdoors, crowd sizes are limited to 50 percent capacity, up to 250 people, if people will be in close proximity and social distancing is not possible. Casinos will stay at 50 percent capacity and 75 percent of their gaming positions under the new order. Sporting events, like college football games, will operate at a lesser capacity of 25 percent and without alcohol sales.
Nursing home visitation will be prohibited in Phase 3, but the Louisiana Department of Health is working on a pilot program to begin to allow visitation at nursing homes with no new cases for 14 days and in parishes without high numbers of COVID-19.
