LSU climbs 3 spots in AP Top 25 after win; Louisiana-Lafayette re-enters both polls at No. 23

LSU climbs 3 spots in AP Top 25 after win; Louisiana-Lafayette re-enters both polls at No. 23
LSU is ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll. (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By WAFB Staff | October 4, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 2:01 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU climbed to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll, while moving up just one spot in the Coaches Poll after a convincing win over Vanderbilt and Louisiana-Lafayette is No. 23 in both of the major polls.

RELATED: Brennan throws 4 TDs as No. 20 LSU rebounds with win at Vanderbilt

Oklahoma, Mississippi State, UCF, Pitt, and Memphis all dropped out of the AP Top 25. It was the first time since September 2016 that the Sooners were not ranked.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (3-0) [52 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (2-0) [8 first-place votes]
  3. Georgia (2-0)
  4. Florida (2-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Miami (3-0)
  8. North Carolina (1-0)
  9. Penn State (0-0)
  10. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  11. Cincinnati (3-0)
  12. Oregon (0-0)
  13. Auburn (1-1)
  14. Tennessee (2-0)
  15. BYU (3-0)
  16. Wisconsin (0-0)
  17. LSU (1-1)
  18. SMU (4-0)
  19. Virginia Tech (2-0)
  20. Michigan (0-0)
  21. Texas A&M (1-1)
  22. Texas (1-1)
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
  24. Iowa State (2-1)
  25. Minnesota (0-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (3-0) [46 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (2-0) [14 first-place votes]
  3. Georgia (2-0)
  4. Florida (2-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Miami (3-0)
  8. Penn State (0-0)
  9. North Carolina (1-0)
  10. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  11. Cincinnati (3-0)
  12. Tennessee (2-0)
  13. Auburn (1-1)
  14. Wisconsin (0-0)
  15. BYU (3-0)
  16. LSU (1-1)
  17. Oregon (0-0)
  18. Virginia Tech (2-0)
  19. Michigan (0-0)
  20. Texas A&M (1-1)
  21. SMU (4-0)
  22. Texas (1-1)
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
  24. Iowa State (2-1)
  25. UCF (2-1)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.