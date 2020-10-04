Nicondra: Great weather continues to start the workweek. Still monitoring the tropics.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures expected to kick off the work week. We saw a weak boundary push through on Sunday to keep the dry air in place. That will hold for most of the day, but by late night we will start to see some of the effects of increasing moisture and the humidity is back by Tuesday.
Tuesday still looks to be a fairly nice day with mostly dry conditions. Any showers should be closer to the coast. We will see a few more clouds around.
Gamma will continue to meander in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and should not have a major effect on our region, but it’s interaction with Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 could have some bearing on our weather.
It will have a better chance of moving farther north into the central Gulf of Mexico. It’s still early for specifics, but we could see some effect from this system next weekend. We will have to continue to wait and see.
