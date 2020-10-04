NOPD: 17-year-old teen reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help with finding 17-year-old Alxis Irvin, who was reported missing.
Irvin was last seen by the person on October 3 at around 8 p.m. by the person who reported her missing. She was last seen inside of their home, but she was gone when they returned to the house at around 12:30 a.m.
Attempts to contact Irvine through her cellphone have been unsuccessful.
According to the report, she is described as a black female who stands around 5′5″ and weighs around 120 pounds with black hair with red streaks in it.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.