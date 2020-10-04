Saints avoid close call after false positive COVID-19 test for Michael Burton

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We now know Saints fullback Michael Burton’s COVID test turned out to be a false positive.
“Before the saints left like they normally do, they took their test Saturday morning, then they went on about their business and flew to Detroit. At that point, when they got to Detroit, they were notified that Burton had a positive Covid-19 test,” said Fox 8 Sports Analyst Sean Fazende.
Preparing for football on Sundays can already be stressful enough, especially when you have to travel.
“You know just kind of the disruption of the routine. These guys, they’ve been around a long time, they are creatures of routine, especially on the road,” Fazende said.
Initially, players went to bed Saturday night not sure if the game against the Lions would be postponed, but after running Burtons test a second time it was found to be a false positive.
At least 7 players who sat next to Burton on the plane, including Alvin Kamara, also had to be re-tested and all of those came back negative.
“Football is hard enough. You mentioned injuries, they’re dealing with quite a bit. Six starters out for Sunday’s game. This is 2020 and it’s the reality these guys have got to deal with. It’s an extra layer of stress sure, but it’s the reality that all teams are living with right now,” Fazende said.
Coach Sean Payton himself tested positive for COVID-19 several months ago before the season even started. Now four weeks into the season, the league has already had to reschedule two games because of COVID while the Tennessee Titans are also now being investigated by the NFL for not falling proper safety protocols.
If more games have to be postponed, another contingency plan would be to create a week 18 for the regular season and move back the start of the playoffs to make up the games. Fazende says it’s just another hurdle teams will have to deal with.
“it goes to show you that you have to have your contingency plans is place and having a quote quote week 18 at the end of the regular season would not be a terrible idea if there are more postponements to come,” Fazende said.
