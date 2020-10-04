Saints recover from 14-point deficit to lead at halftime in Detroit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A late night of COVID-19 testing and waiting for the results, appeared to have an affect on the Saints early against Detroit.
The Lions raced out with 14 unanswered points, but New Orleans responded with 28 points. That furious comeback gave the Saints a halftime lead, 28-14.
Latavius Murray, Alvin Kamara, and Tre’Quan Smith (twice) all found the end zone for the Black and Gold in the first two frames.
Murray and Kamara scored on rushing touchdowns, and Drew Brees connected with Smith for a 2-yard and 20-yard touchdown.
