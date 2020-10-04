Source: Saints vs Detroit on as scheduled Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will play against the Detroit Lions Sunday as scheduled at noon. This comes after the re-test for fullback Michael Burton came back negative. All other players who came in contact with Burton were tested and those results were negative as well.
Late Saturday night, it was reported that Burton tested positive for COVID-19 and was on the team flight.
There was a chance the game could have been postponed due to the possibility of positive tests. However, with the retests all negative, the Saints will play as scheduled.
