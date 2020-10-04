Tropical threat possible by next weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In what has been a very busy and historic hurricane season we see yet another storm coming together. The National Hurricane Center began advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 Sunday afternoon. The system is expected to develop into Delta. In the extended forecast most of the central Gulf Coast falls into the cone of error including all of Louisiana and Mississippi. We will have to pay attention. It is possible a hurricane could be just off the coast by Friday.
Currently Gamma is in the Gulf and expected to follow the edge of the current high pressure bringing our amazing weather. The high will weaken by mid-week as the next system approaches and the two may interact to give the second storm a push north.
Tropical Storm warnings and watches are in place for the islands as we will keep close watch on the development of this system. The Potential Tropical Cyclone designation comes when a system is within the watch window and expected to organize, but the hurricane center has not yet identified a center circulation. The distinction is used when forecasters believe a storm is imminent.
In the meantime our local weather remains very nice through Monday. Late Monday into Tuesday moisture will increase making it feel less comfortable. We will also add some shower activity back into the picture Tuesday into Wednesday.
