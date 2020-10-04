Tropical threat possible by next weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In what has been a very busy and historic hurricane season we see yet another storm coming together. The National Hurricane Center began advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 Sunday afternoon. The system is expected to develop into Delta. In the extended forecast most of the central Gulf Coast falls into the cone of error including all of Louisiana and Mississippi. We will have to pay attention. It is possible a hurricane could be just off the coast by Friday.