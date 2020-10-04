Zack: Nice weather coming to an end soon as all eyes turn to the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Over the next 48 hours we need to enjoy this nice weather as changes are coming soon and this fall feel will quickly be a thing of the past going into the new work week.
First up is your Sunday which will remain on the good side of things as a cool start gives way to another beautiful day. We will be a bit warmer this afternoon as everyone pops into the low 80s but the good feel air remains in place. This spells for one of those pleasantly, warm days that is great for enjoying outdoors.
Even as we go into Monday the “nice” weather pattern remains with us so highs will once again make it into the low 80s with a few clouds possible from time to time. Tuesday is when things start the transition as Tropical Storm Gamma begins to march more west into the southwestern Gulf. As this occurs our winds will go more easterly bringing increasing humidity and even a chance for a shower or two.
By late in the week all eyes will be on the Gulf as not only Gamma will be meandering about but a new system could spin up closer to us. This next system may strengthen enough to become Delta and eventual local impacts are possible by Thursday into Friday. I will caution you that it is October and the northern Gulf has cooled quite dramatically so chances for any significant storm impacts are relatively low at this time. Stay tuned.
