WATCH LIVE: Bayou Classic scheduled to make special announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A special announcement on the 47th Annual Bayou Classic is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5 at noon.The Bayou Classic team, along with the leadership from both Southern University and Grambling State University, will make the special announcement about this year's Bayou Classic. Governmental leaders, tourism leaders, and Bayou Classic organizers are also expected to provide updates.The Bayou Classic is the annual extravaganza bringing the fans and alumni of Grambling State University and Southern University together for a celebration of football, family and the traditions surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.