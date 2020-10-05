Delta forms in the Caribbean; La. impacts likely late week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm this morning.
Delta is projected to be a category 2 storm at landfall. Hurricane conditions are possible in the FOX 8 viewing area by the end of the week.
Tropical Storm Gamma remains in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It’s is a severely sheared storm and is projected to move south and west toward the Bay of Campeche, then become a remnant low that is absorbed into our second system by the middle of the week.
Delta will continue strengthening over the western Caribbean and the southern Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane will impact the northern Gulf Coast later this week. That could mean strong wind, rounds of heavy rain, coastal surge, and possible tornadoes. Now is the time to review your hurricane plans and prepare.
Until then, a nice start to the week is on tap. Today will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a slight chance for rain but will mostly be partly cloudy. Thursday and Friday all depend on the ultimate track of Delta.
The weekend looks nicer as the storm moves on and we dry out with highs in the low to mid-80s.
