Dangerous Delta heading for the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Delta is getting stronger in the Caribbean and is expected to reach the Gulf by Wednesday. It will likely be a major hurricane and is forecast to be at least a Category 3 but could be stronger. After brushing the Yucatan and Western Cuba it will move over the open waters of the Gulf on Wednesday and Thursday.
A turn to the north is expected on Thursday. How sharp of a turn and when that occurs will determine where the storm crosses the coast on Friday. At this time the entire Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines are at risk for a hurricane by the end of the week. Use Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare your hurricane plan and be ready to act whether that means sheltering in place or evacuating if asked by your local government.
The worst weather will be on Friday with rapidly improving conditions on Saturday.
