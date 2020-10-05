Lunch with Coach O: Missouri Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly virtual news conference with sports journalists Monday, Oct. 5, to recap the win over Vanderbilt and preview the upcoming matchup against Missouri.
LSU (1-1, 1-1 SEC) is coming off a 41-7 victory over Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-2 SEC). Missour (0-2, 0-2 SEC) fell 35-12 to Tennessee (2-0, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday.
LSU will host Missouri in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
