Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

Man injured in New Orleans East shooting
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | October 5, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 6:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.

Police reported the shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday.

NOPD was contacted by a local hospital after a man arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. Through their investigation it was determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Warfield Street and Dale Street.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.