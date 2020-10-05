Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.
Police reported the shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital after a man arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. Through their investigation it was determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Warfield Street and Dale Street.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
