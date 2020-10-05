October hurricanes can pack a big punch

Most below the major designation of Category 3 on the Saffir Simpson Scale. Schott said, "Here in Louisiana we haven’t had a major hurricane hit since before 1900. So for October it would be really odd for us here, but it’s not something that’s been unprecedented across the Gulf Coast. Category 5 Michael in 2018 and 1995′s Opal which ballooned from a two to a four before landfall are two examples. Both of those storms hit the Florida panhandle.