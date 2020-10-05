Orgeron praises improvement on both sides of the ball but notes some areas still need cleaning up

“We simplified it, obviously. We simplified it. And he worked all week on stepping up in the pocket, not scrambling to his right like he usually wants to once he feels pressure. Sliding up in the pocket. I made him a little cut-up myself of Drew Brees. I don’t know if that worked or not, but I know he studied it. I think we worked very hard on him staying in the pocket, stepping up, and making the right throw, and letting it rip. When he sees it open, let it go. That touchdown he made to Terrace [Marshall], that free safety was sitting right there. That ball was right on the money,” Orgeron added.