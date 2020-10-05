Overtime Podcast #180 - Saints score 35 straight to beat Lions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints emerge from a roller coaster trip to Detroit with a 35-29 win despite a COVID false positive test scare and a 14-0 deficit in the first five minutes. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende look back on the key moments in the contest and the resilience shown by a depleted and deeply-challenged team.
Fazende on turning the game around:
“Early in the game, it looked like they were up a little too late but they hit their stride in that second drive of the game, that long drive, cut it to 14-7 then offensively, they just looked smooth and efficient and I think it all boiled down to the run game.”
Hagan on the defensive performance:
“All things considered, I thought they played a better game. Not having your starting cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, I think Patrick Robinson played well and they really limited Detroit from making a ton of damage through the air.”
