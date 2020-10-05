Police, fire fear for public safety amid city furloughs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The city of New Orleans, like most major cities across the country has gone through a lot in 2020, but now the city’s budget is telling the fiscal story.
“The bottom line is the bottom has kinda of fell out,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
With the passage of the CARES Act, the city hoped to receive approximately $150 million, but only received about 40 percent of that. The city’s also spent money responding to multiple hurricane threats, the pandemic, and missed out on substantial tax dollars. That’s why the mayor announced a furlough for nearly all city employees.
“Today, I’m calling on our civil service commission to fast track a plan to invoke one furlough day for each of the remaining six pay periods. That means me as mayor will participate in furlough day,” said Cantrell.
Included in the furlough are public safety workers: police, fire, ems. Eric Hessler, an attorney with the Police Assocation of New Orleans says they were taken aback to find out furloughs included their officers.
“We’re in the midst of a dramatic increase in shootings a dramatic increase in homicides, we’re trying to open the city up and trying to open the city up for tourists and people coming back out to enjoy themselves. I think this is gonna make it much more difficult for the average citizen to want to come here and spend time knowing that you have a cut in police services,” said Hessler.
He says that while the mayor requests some employees, generally higher-level employees to still show up to work through their furlough, that violates federal law for rank-and-file officers to work unpaid. Same goes for firefighters.
“We’re talking about liability, you’re talking about all kinds of things and haven’t even been considered,” said Hessler.
As a captain for the NOFD and union leader, Aaron Mischler says they’re already short staffed, and all of their hourly employees qualify for furlough.
He says that means fire houses will close, and areas of the city will go without fire protection.
“Response times with fires are going to get worse, citizens are going to be in jeopardy when they have medical calls,” said Mischler.
He just questions how the city will choose who gets help, and who doesn’t as it tries to fill a huge hole in the budget.
