WATCH LIVE 10 a.m: Groundbreaking for I-12 widening project in St. Tammany Parish

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A ceremonial groundbreaking for the I-12 widening project in St. Tammany Parish will be held Monday morning.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Congressman Steve Scalise will be present at today’s ceremony.
The project includes the addition of a third lane in each direction, as well as the widening of bridges over US Highway 190, Ponchitolawa Creek, and Little Creek/Tammany Trace.
The funding for the road project is a portion of $76.2 million in federal funds received by DOTD that will be used throughout the entire state to advance highway projects.
DOTD is also preparing plans for the third phase of I-12 improvements from LA 1077 to U.S. 190.
