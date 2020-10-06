Delta enters the Gulf on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Delta will enter the Gulf on Wednesday and it is forecast to be a major hurricane when it approaches Louisiana on Friday. While it is too soon to be specific with the impacts, most of the state will feel some effects. Storm surge will impact coastal areas while flooding rains could set up over parts of the area. Winds could also spell power outages for large numbers of people. The extent of this will be determined by the track and intensity.