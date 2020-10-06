Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Delta.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness' Emergency Operations Center will begin 24 hour operations on Wednesday.
Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 4 storm and will enter into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, with wind speeds greater than 130 miles per hour. While it is currently projected to weaken a bit before landfall, it may be a Category 3 storm and significant impacts are expected.
“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Gov. Edwards said. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”
