Hurricane Delta: Parish-by-Parish emergency updates

All Emergency Operations liaisons are currently on stand-by. The St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is prepared to physically activate the Emergency Operations Center. Public Works personnel are pre-positioning high water signs in low-lying areas in the event tidal, wind and/or rain conditions make it necessary to close or post roads, in addition, crews are clearing debris from drainage ditches and lowering the levels of retention and detention ponds. Tammany Utilities is ensuring all equipment is operational and back-up systems are in place.