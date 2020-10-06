Hurricane Delta: Parish-by-Parish emergency updates

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here’s how parishes are preparing for Hurricane Delta and what might come afterwards.
TERREBONNE PARISH:
Declares parish-wide state of emergency.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH:
All Emergency Operations liaisons are currently on stand-by. The St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is prepared to physically activate the Emergency Operations Center. Public Works personnel are pre-positioning high water signs in low-lying areas in the event tidal, wind and/or rain conditions make it necessary to close or post roads, in addition, crews are clearing debris from drainage ditches and lowering the levels of retention and detention ponds. Tammany Utilities is ensuring all equipment is operational and back-up systems are in place.
ST. CHARLES PARISH:
Public Works is preparing the parish by checking all 56 pump stations, clearing storm drains and ensuring our drainage systems fulling operational. Residents should not put out bulk debris; while regular garbage services remain on schedule, excessive bulk debris will inhibit public works from focusing on other storm fighting actions and could become projectiles during high winds or cause clogs in the drainage systems.
BILOXI, MISS:
Owners of vessels in Biloxi’s four harbors and marinas have been notified that they should consider moving their vessels to safer locations ahead of turbulent weather possible with Hurricane Delta.
