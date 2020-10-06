Hurricane Delta: Sandbag locations

The St. Tammany Parish Department of Public Works will open six self-serve sandbag locations beginning Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. All locations (with the exception of the Old Levee District Site) will have personnel on-hand to assist the elderly or infirmed. All will remain open until 6 p.m. All locations will re-open Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m.