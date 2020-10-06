Hurricane Delta: Sandbag locations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here’s a list of places people can find sandbags as Hurricane Delta approaches. This list will be updates as information becomes available.
ST. CHARLES PARISH
All sandbag locations will be open tomorrow morning and parish officials will be checking for IDs. Residents should only take what they need and bring their own shovels.
ST. TAMMMANY PARISH
The St. Tammany Parish Department of Public Works will open six self-serve sandbag locations beginning Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. All locations (with the exception of the Old Levee District Site) will have personnel on-hand to assist the elderly or infirmed. All will remain open until 6 p.m. All locations will re-open Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m.
- 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
- 34783 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La
- 61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.
- 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
- 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
