LSP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-12

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A Slidell woman was killed Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Ada Jones of Slidell.
An LSP spokesman says around 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Troop L responded to a crash on I-12 westbound east of US 11.
Jones was located on the right shoulder of I-12 with fatal injuries consistent with a vehicle impact. She was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
Jones had been reported as a missing person hours prior to the crash. Impairment is an unknown factor but as part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was collected from Jones for scientific analysis.
The crash remains under investigation and little vehicle evidence was located on the scene. If you have information related to the crash or can help identify the vehicle involved, contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.