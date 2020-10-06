LSU officials working to potentially move football game against Missouri due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are working to possibly move Saturday’s football game against SEC-East rival Missouri to a venue in Missouri because of Hurricane Delta, multiple sources tell WAFB 9Sports Director Steve Schneider.
Hurricane Delta, a category 4 storm, is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area late Friday, Oct. 9 into early Saturday, Oct. 10.
The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
LSU officials would not confirm or deny a change of venue, only saying an official announcement on the game can be expected soon.
At this time there is no information about a kickoff time for Saturday, Oct. 10 game.
This is a developing story we will update it as new information comes in.
