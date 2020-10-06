LSU: Too early to decide on rescheduling football game due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at LSU say it’s too early to make a decision about whether to reschedule Saturday’s game against the University of Missouri due to the threat of severe weather.
“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary. At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available,” LSU said in a statement Tuesday morning.
As of 10 a.m., Hurricane Delta has strengthened to a Category 3 with 115 mph winds and is forecast to reach Category 4 status. Landfall is expected overnight Friday into early Saturday, likely along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, as a Category 2.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.