U.S. Marshals arrest suspected child predators in ‘New Orleans Saints and Sinners” operation

“This operation shows what our continuing federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships can accomplish,” said U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana Scott Illing. “Recent news reports suggest that tabs are not being kept on sex offenders, but we have been engaged in these partnerships to track fugitive sex offenders for well over a decade and provide funding to support compliance checks. I am proud of the work being done by our partners and the USMS New Orleans Task Force.”