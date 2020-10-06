U.S. Marshals arrest suspected child predators in ‘New Orleans Saints and Sinners” operation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force helped arrest several suspected child predators in a large operation called “New Orleans Saints and Sinners."
The two-month operation in the New Orleans metro area with critical support from state and local law enforcement netted 45 arrests with 27 of the arrests being for violations of the Louisiana Sex Offender Registry.
The operation was funded by the USMS Sex Offender Investigations Branch and ran from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, which mainly focused on Sex Offenders not registering in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.
The USMS provided funding for state and local law enforcement to conduct sex offender compliance checks to verify residential information that had been provided by sex offenders during their mandatory update appointments.
A total of 131 compliance checks were conducted during the operation and based off the compliance checks, the state/local agencies issued warrants for the failure to register sex offenders.
The operation also assisted the New Orleans Police Department Special Victims Section with multiple sex offense cases including:
- The arrest of a Hurricane Laura evacuee for sexual battery and indecent behavior on a 10-year-old victim while the evacuee was staying in a local New Orleans hotel.
- A 36-year-old registered sex offender believed to be noncompliant with the registry was arrested on an additional warrant related to a sexual battery and indecent behavior with a 14-year-old victim. The offender’s prior conviction requires him to register as a sex offender involved him molesting an 11-year old victim.
- Another case involved the arrest of an adult male in Gretna, LA on an open NOPD SVS warrant for first degree rape (victim under 13), sexual battery, and indecent behavior with juveniles. It is alleged that two of the child victims, a male and female, were under 10 years of age and an additional victim was 16.
- One other arrest involved assisting the NOPD in locating an adult male alleged to have been engaged in multiple accounts of obscenity, stalking, and criminal trespass, to include obscenity in front of children in the area of Jackson Ave and Annunciation Street New Orleans, LA.
- On September 30th, while conducting the operation, the USMS recognized and arrested a fugitive wanted by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office for an attempted murder warrant. That fugitive and an associate were arrested after a foot pursuit in the Desire Housing Development during which the fugitive attempted to discard two firearms and his associate was found to be illegally carrying a firearm.
“This operation shows what our continuing federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships can accomplish,” said U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana Scott Illing. “Recent news reports suggest that tabs are not being kept on sex offenders, but we have been engaged in these partnerships to track fugitive sex offenders for well over a decade and provide funding to support compliance checks. I am proud of the work being done by our partners and the USMS New Orleans Task Force.”
Participants in Operation New Orleans Saints and Sinners 2020:
- U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force
- Louisiana State Police
- New Orleans Police Department
- Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.