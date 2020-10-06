Vandals cause thousands of dollars worth of damage at City Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City Park says vandals broke into Storyland and Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
The damage is believed to have happened twice in the past week.
City Park says the vandals broke doors, windows, and pieces of the 100-year-old Carousel. They also drew racially charged and sexually profane messages and images on pieces of the carousel and pieces of Storyland. The antique band organ and a priceless carousel horse were damaged with what appears to be a screwdriver. Other carousel horses had their tails ripped from the body of the horse.
City Park says cameras captured what looks like young people committing the acts. The names Alex and Justin A. were written on items. There are shoe prints on the carousel doors where they were kicked-in.
City Park believes the most recent crime to have been committed the early morning of Sunday, October 4th.
City Park is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.
City Park CEO Bob Becker says, “This hurts my heart. The Carousel and Storyland are such traditional iconic parts of the Park. The Carousel is over 100-years-old. To have them survive Katrina only to then be disrespected in this way is a true travesty. The people of New Orleans love City Park and we’re so grateful to them. It’s sad to see a few people destroy so much.”
