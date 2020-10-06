VIVA NOLA Fest is a virtual event that celebrates Hispanic Heritage and Carnaval Latino

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - During this LIVE stream, you will enjoy performances by talented local artists, including a Tango dance by Maureen & Carlos, Latin music by Fermin Ceballos & Merengue 4-Four, Madison Guzmán, Reggaeton by Deco Martinez, a cooking demo by Chef Will Avelar, folkloric dances by Vive Mi Tierra, a poem declamation by Daniela Bello, and messages from special guests.Watch to celebrate!Comment and share for a chance to win prizes from these amazing Latino-owned businesses. Sharing, commenting, and interacting during the LIVE event will get viewers a chance to win prizes from restaurants and shops including Los Jefes, Cristy Cali, Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco, MIA Boutique, Miel Brewery, El Paso, a Mezcal tasting by Espíritu Mezcalería, Kay’s Boutique, Children’s Book by Andrea Olatunji, a one-hour rental for NOLA Sports Center, and more!