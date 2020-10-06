VIVA NOLA Fest is a virtual event that celebrates Hispanic Heritage and Carnaval Latino

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - During this LIVE stream, you will enjoy performances by talented local artists, including a Tango dance by Maureen & Carlos, Latin music by Fermin Ceballos & Merengue 4-Four, Madison Guzmán, Reggaeton by Deco Martinez, a cooking demo by Chef Will Avelar, folkloric dances by Vive Mi Tierra, a poem declamation by Daniela Bello, and messages from special guests.Watch to celebrate!Comment and share for a chance to win prizes from these amazing Latino-owned businesses. Sharing, commenting, and interacting during the LIVE event will get viewers a chance to win prizes from restaurants and shops including Los Jefes, Cristy Cali, Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco, MIA Boutique, Miel Brewery, El Paso, a Mezcal tasting by Espíritu Mezcalería, Kay’s Boutique, Children’s Book by Andrea Olatunji, a one-hour rental for NOLA Sports Center, and more!
You can also register here for a chance to win a Smart TV provided by CADA Insurance.
This event is a showcase of cultural diversity and a celebration of the Latinx community of Greater New Orleans.Please join us on Saturday, October 10th starting at 6 P.M.!
Facebook Live Click HERE
Zoom Click HERE
YouTube Live Click HEREWe want to thank our sponsors CADA Insurance, Carnaval Latino, Fidelity Bank, Jefferson Parish, Hispanic Apostolate, Thelma Ceballos-Meyers State Farm Insurance, Romi Gonzalez and Associates, and Geico Insurance Agent Allen Boudreaux.If you would like to sponsor to promote your business during the Live event, please contact AnaMaria at (504) 517.6090 or email info@vivanolamag.com
