WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: City of New Orleans updates COVID-19; preparations for Hurricane Delta

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has all 99 drainage pumps available for service. One constant duty pump, located at Drainage Pump Station 7 near City Park, is out of service. But these are smaller units used to regulate groundwater in canals and are not large enough to be critical during a flood fight. Turbines 1, 4 and 6 are available for service, as well as all five Electro-Motive Diesel generators and all five frequency changers. Turbine 3 is out of service pending a repair. Additionally, a new feeder from Turbine 6 to the Carrollton Frequency Changer Facility is now in place and operational, giving the system added power reliability.