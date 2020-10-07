Delta gaining strength in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Delta is getting stronger as it moves across the warm Gulf waters. It is expected to regain major hurricane status by late Thursday. The forecast is for a Category 3 hurricane. Landfall is expected on Friday and it appears that Southwest Louisiana is in the direct path. There could still be some fluctuations that would bring the storm a bit farther to the east but the most dangerous core of Delta should remain well west of Southeast Louisiana.