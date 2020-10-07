How LSU fans can buy tickets to the game in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU fans who are planning to travel to Missouri for the LSU football game can purchase tickets to the game at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Wednesday, Oct. 7 the game would be relocated from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Mo. due to Hurricane Delta.
“We have been working with the SEC and LSU since Monday when it became apparent that Hurricane Delta could disrupt this weekend’s game, and made it known that we would be glad to host the game if it would help out LSU and the Baton Rouge community,” said Missouri Director of Athletics Jim Sterk.
RELATED STORIES:
While Missouri is now hosting the game, it is still considered a home game for LSU. Missouri Athletics is giving priority to Missouri donors and season ticket holders to purchase tickets to the game.
Officials with Missouri Athletics say tickets will be sold to Missouri season ticket holders first and they have until 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 to reserve their tickets.
Any remaining tickets not purchased by Thursday’s deadline for Missouri season ticket holders will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday.
LSU fans can purchase tickets at 9 a.m. Friday on the Missouri ticket website, by clicking here.
For additional information and assistance in purchasing tickets, fans can call 1-800-CAT-PAWS or email tsf@missouri.edu.
The Missouri vs. No. 16 LSU matchup is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.