Hurricane Delta moving into the Gulf today; La. landfall on Friday

Delta will enter the Gulf of Mexico today, and it is forecast to be a major hurricane when it approaches Louisiana on Friday.
While it is too soon to be specific with impacts for the FOX 8 Viewing Area, most of the state will feel some effects. Storm surge will impact coastal areas, bands of heavy rain could set up, and strong winds could spell power outages for portions of the area. The extent of these impacts will be determined by the track and intensity.
The weather looks good today and Thursday to make preparations for the storm. The worst weather will be on Friday and early Saturday. Stay with FOX 8 for more updates throughout the week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.