LSU officials holding COVID-19 press conference Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Interim LSU President Tom Galligan and other university officials will hold a news conference on the status of COVID-19 on campus at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Drs. Ghali, Kevil and Vanchiere will be providing an update on research projects being conducted at LSU Health Shreveport such as the convalescent plasma & nitric oxide trial, Pfizer-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine study, robust community COVID-19 testing and lessons learned throughout their study of COVID-19.
As of Oct. 5, the school reported 133 active cases of coronavirus, 1,058 total cases since Aug. 24, and a 6.7% positivity rate among 7,609 tests.
