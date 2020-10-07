Missouri QB Connor Bazelak prepares to face LSU defense

“I think he’s doing a really good job reading the defenses and being accurate with the football and he’s got to continue to do that," said Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz. "We’ve got a tough task this week. Obviously, they’ve got two elite corners and he’s got to play better. I mean, nobody played well enough for us to consider it a success on Saturday. So, he knows he has to play better. We all have to play better. I have to coach better but we felt like he showed some growth and it’s his opportunity.”