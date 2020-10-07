Power restored for Nearly 30,000 Entergy New Orleans customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Almost 30,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power across New Orleans on Wednesday, according to the company’s website.
A company spokesperson said most of the customers had their power back within 10 minutes and the outage map was lagging behind.
The outages stretched from Gentilly, through Mid-City and the Carrollton area.
Customers lost power around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The company’s website said it should be restored around 4:30 p.m. But it appeared most customers were restored before 2:30 p.m.
There is no word on what caused the outage.
