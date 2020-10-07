Power restored for Nearly 30,000 Entergy New Orleans customers

More than 20,000 were left with out power across New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Entergy New Orleans)
By Chris Finch | October 7, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 2:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Almost 30,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power across New Orleans on Wednesday, according to the company’s website.

A company spokesperson said most of the customers had their power back within 10 minutes and the outage map was lagging behind.

The outages stretched from Gentilly, through Mid-City and the Carrollton area.

Customers lost power around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The company’s website said it should be restored around 4:30 p.m. But it appeared most customers were restored before 2:30 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

