NOPD: One man dead after shooting on St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the intersection of Independence Street and St. Claude Avenue.
When officers arrived, they discovered the man unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
Officers were notified of the incident at around 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Michael Young at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
