WATCH LIVE 10 a.m: Coast Guard to discuss preparations ahead of Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans will hold a news conference to discuss preparations and safety measures ahead of Hurricane Delta.
The news conference will be held at in Algiers at the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at 200 Hendee Street.
Hurricane Delta will enter the Gulf of Mexico today and it is forecast to be a major hurricane when it approaches Louisiana on Friday.
While it is too soon to be specific with impacts for the FOX 8 Viewing Area, most of the state will feel some effects.
Storm surge will impact coastal areas, bands of heavy rain could set up, and strong winds could spell power outages for portions of the area. The extent of these impacts will be determined by the track and intensity.
