WATCH LIVE: St. Tammany Parish updates preparations for Hurricane Delta

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, Director of Homeland Security Clarence Powe and other elected officials will hold a news conference to provide an emergency operations update for Hurricane Delta.
St. Tammany Parish has the potential to see localized heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal flooding.
The press conference will be held at the St. Tammany Parish Emergency Operations Center in Covington.
A storm surge watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay.
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.
