WATCH: Orleans Parish discusses preps for Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell and public safety leaders held a news conference Wednesday to address preparations for Hurricane Delta.
Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold, Bob Turner, General Superintendent for the Sewerage & Water Board, and city CAO Ramsey Green were also in attendance.
NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson and NOFD Chief Tim McConnell also discussed preparations.
A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay.
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.