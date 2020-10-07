WATCH: Orleans Parish discusses preps for Hurricane Delta

City of New Orleans discusses storm preps for Delta -Oct. 7
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 12:29 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell and public safety leaders held a news conference Wednesday to address preparations for Hurricane Delta.

Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold, Bob Turner, General Superintendent for the Sewerage & Water Board, and city CAO Ramsey Green were also in attendance.

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson and NOFD Chief Tim McConnell also discussed preparations.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.