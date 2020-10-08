Delta is now a Category 3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Delta is continuing to strengthen over the Western Gulf of Mexico as it heads for Louisiana. Landfall is expected by Friday evening near Lake Charles. It will likely be a Category 3 when it crosses the coast.
Locally, there will be more breeze on Friday with passing showers and storms. The risk for a few tornadoes will increase by the afternoon and evening as the circulation of Delta passes by to our west. A few strong squalls are possible overnight into early Saturday morning. Localized flooding could occur with any heavy bands.
Any impacts from Delta will quickly pass on Saturday and the weekend looks dry after any Saturday morning rain. Stay with FOX 8 for any changes to Delta and expected impacts for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
