Gridlock as SWLA residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta

Gridlock as SWLA residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta
Traffic backup on Bilbo Street as residents evacuate for Hurricane Delta.
By Johnathan Manning | October 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:34 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The streets and interstates leading out of Southwest Louisiana are at a crawl as residents are attempting to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.

Google Maps shows heavy westbound traffic from Lake Charles all the way to the Texas state line.

Google maps show gridlock at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 as Southwest Louisiana residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta.
Google maps show gridlock at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 as Southwest Louisiana residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta. (Source: Google Maps)

In addition, there is gridlock throughout the streets of Lake Charles as residents attempt to get on the interstate.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.